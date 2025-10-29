Lions sign star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to contract extension through 2030

Skip to main content
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions signed star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson on Wednesday to a contract extension through the 2030 season.

The No. 2 overall pick out of Michigan in 2022, Hutchinson has 34 1/2 sacks in 46 career games. He also has 78 quarterback hits, 36 tackles for loss, 11 pass defenses, eight forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions.

Hutchinson made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and had 7 1/2 sacks in five games last year before he broke his leg. He has six sacks in seven games this season for the Lions (5-2).

Hutchinson currently leads the NFL in pressures generated (48), quarterback hurries (33) and strip-sacks (three) while also tying for the most forced fumbles (four).

