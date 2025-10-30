Keion White joins 49ers, hopes to boost struggling pass rush

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Keion White is going through a bit of a whirlwind of a week.

White was traded on Tuesday from New England to San Francisco, flew coast-to-coast the next day to join his new team and has stepped right into practice as the 49ers hope he can provide a needed boost to a struggling pass rush that has been hampered by injuries.

“I compare football to corporate America,” White said Thursday before taking the field for his second practice with the Niners. “You just got a new job, and I’m going to another office where I’m learning the system.”

The 49ers hope he’s a quick study and can contribute on Sunday when the team travels to face the New York Giants.

San Francisco had no sacks and only two quarterback hits in a loss last week against Houston and ranks last in the NFL with five sacks in the past six games.

That led to the move to acquire a player defensive coordinator Robert Saleh described as an “elite athlete.”

“He’s got great length, size and speed,” Saleh said. “His short-area quickness, his ability to rush the passer on the inside again as another interior pass rusher, adding more depth to that. He kind of fits into that role we have. … So, we’re looking forward to getting him out there.”

White was a second-round pick in 2023 and showed flashes last season but had fallen out of favor this season under the new coaching staff led by Mike Vrabel. White had started only one game and was a healthy scratch in last week’s win against Cleveland.

“No knock to the guys over there,” White said. “They had a system and everything like that where I was outside. I could have been better on the outside rushing, and just roll with what I could have done better.”

The 26-year-old White had four sacks in the first two games of the 2024 season but hasn’t been very productive since then. He has one sack in his past 20 games and three quarterback pressures on 76 pass rush snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

But White provides San Francisco with a pass rusher with positional versatility with the ability to play both inside and outside. The team is hopeful that defensive line coach Kris Kocurek can get the most out of him as he has with several other reclamation projects in recent years.

“I’m not really too focused on what’s expected for me,” White said. “I’m just trying to do my job and just earn a role. Expectations really get you nowhere. You’ve got to earn everything.”

The 49ers got some more encouraging news on the defensive line when Yetur Gross-Matos was able to practice on a limited basis for the first time since injuring his hamstring in a Week 5 win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Defensive end Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) and defensive tackle Alfred Collins (shoulder) also were back at practice on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday and Bryce Huff is expected back next week from a hamstring injury.

The Niners could still add more help before next Tuesday’s trade deadline with coach Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch weighing options over the next few days.

“It’s a young group that’s continuing to evolve and get better,” Saleh said about the current group. “The adding part, that’s more for John and Kyle to answer, but I’ll never say no if you’re listening, John.”

NOTES: LB Dee Winters (knee) returned to practice after missing Wednesday. … OL Drew Moss was claimed off waivers by the Titans. … The Niners signed OL Brandon Parker to the practice squad and cut OL Andre Dillard from the practice squad two days after making the opposite move.

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer