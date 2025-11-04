49ers’ season marred by injuries, but Mac Jones keeps playoff hopes alive

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers spent the first half of the season accumulating wins and significant injuries that have sidelined some of the team’s biggest stars.

The latest came on Sunday when first-round defensive end Mykel Williams went down with a season-ending knee injury late in a 34-24 victory over the New York Giants.

The win improved the Niners to 6-3 in a season that has seen them play without key players such as Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall for long stretches.

But those absences haven’t derailed the season thanks to an improved defense under coordinator Robert Saleh, better special teams play and an offense reliant on star running back Christian McCaffrey.

There also has been the pleasant surprise in the play of backup quarterback Mac Jones, who has won five of his seven starts to keep the team in contention while Purdy is out with a toe injury.

There is still no set timeline for Purdy’s return even though he has been able to practice on a limited basis the past three weeks but has not been healthy enough to perform at his usual level.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Jones’ strong play hasn’t altered Purdy’s timeline but has been a huge help.

“This is Brock’s team,” Shanahan said. “When Brock’s good to go and everything and can play like Brock, there’s no decision to be made. It’s just nice as we go through this with Brock, the uncertainty of the toe, it is cool to have someone playing as good as Mac is. But they’re not related.”

With the defense set to play the rest of the season without Warner, Bosa and Williams, the Niners are hoping the offense can pick up the slack to carry the team the rest of the way.

San Francisco is hoping to get Pearsall back soon and Aiyuk back before the end of the season, which would provide a needed boost no matter who is at quarterback.

“We have a very good offense with the potential to be a great offense,” Kittle said. “Our offense needs to score a lot of points week in and week out. That’s just what it is, because we have young defense with our two best players are out, injuries galore on the defensive side. … When we’re scoring points like (Sunday), I think we’re going to have a lot of success.”

What’s working

Special teams. After having one of the worst special teams units last season, the 49ers have shown significant improvement this season under new coordinator Brant Boyer. The biggest boost has come on field goals with Eddy Pineiro going 19 for 19 with six makes from at least 50 yards since being signed after Jake Moody missed two kicks in the opener.

San Francisco has also benefited from six missed field goals from the opposition — after having only two all of last season — and has the best average starting field position after kickoffs (33) thanks in part to two returns of 40-plus yards by Brian Robinson.

What needs help

Pass rush. The Niners came into the season with questions about whether they had enough pass rushers and the issue only got starker when Bosa went down in Week 3. San Francisco ranks last in the NFL with 1.22 sacks per game. Bryce Huff leads the team with four sacks and is set to return this week after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

Stock up

Jones. The first-round pick by New England in 2021 has had a career renaissance since signing a two-year deal with the Niners in the offseason. He has a career-best 93.6 passer rating as he has shown he deserves another chance at being a starter in the NFL in the future.

Stock down

WR Jauan Jennings had a breakthrough season in 2024 when he had a career-high 975 yards receiving. That led to a contract dispute in the summer as Jennings sat out most of training camp seeking a new deal. Jennings got a few extra incentives added to his contract but didn’t sign a new deal and might not get a big one in the offseason when he becomes a free agent. Jennings has only 22 catches for 253 yards in seven games so far this season as he has been dealing with several injuries.

Injuries

Shanahan said Pearsall (knee) and C Jake Brendel (hamstring) will be evaluated before Wednesday and have a chance to play this week. … G Ben Bartch (ankle) will continue practicing and could be activated off IR.

Key stat

550-550 club. McCaffrey has 596 yards rushing and 626 yards receiving so far this season. The only other player in the Super Bowl era to have at least 550 of each in the first nine games of a season was Marshall Faulk in 2000 when he won AP NFL MVP.

Next steps

The 49ers begin the back half of the season with a home game against the Rams on Sunday. San Francisco has five of its final eight games at home.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer