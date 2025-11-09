Skip to main content
Santa Clara set for road matchup with the Xavier Musketeers

By AP News

Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) at Xavier Musketeers (2-0)

Cincinnati; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Santa Clara.

Xavier went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Musketeers averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 17.7 bench points last season.

Santa Clara finished 21-13 overall with a 6-5 record on the road a season ago. The Broncos averaged 81.9 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 38.2% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

