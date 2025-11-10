DeMarcus Lawrence scores 2 defensive TDs and Seahawks dominate Cardinals in 44-22 win

SEATTLE (AP) — DeMarcus Lawrence returned two fumbles for touchdowns during a dominant first half for the Seattle Seahawks, who beat the Arizona Cardinals 44-22 on Sunday.

NFC West-leading Seattle (7-2) beat its division rival for the ninth straight time dating to 2021, and this one was hardly competitive.

Sam Darnold rolled out to his left and found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 43-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game. It only got worse for the Cardinals (3-6) from there.

On Arizona’s first possession, Tyrice Knight walloped quarterback Jacoby Brissett and jarred the ball loose. Lawrence scooped it up off a bounce and ran untouched 34 yards for a touchdown.

A 9-yard rushing touchdown by George Holani gave the Seahawks 21 points in the first quarter, which equaled the franchise scoring record for the opening period. Seattle also scored 21 points in the first quarter of a 44-13 rout of the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21.

On the Cardinals’ first drive of the second quarter, Knight again knocked the ball out of Brissett’s hand, and Lawrence caught it in stride as it bounced off the turf. The 254-pound defensive end cruised to the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown that gave Seattle a commanding 28-0 lead.

Lawrence became the sixth player since at least 1991 with two defensive touchdowns in the first half of a game. The Seahawks finished with five sacks.

Zach Charbonnet rushed for a 6-yard touchdown and Jason Myers tacked on a 46-yard field goal to make it 38-7 at halftime, the Seahawks’ highest-scoring half of the season. Arizona scored on a 4-yard run by Greg Dortch.

Brissett threw second-half TD passes to Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. Myers added two more field goals in the fourth quarter.

Arizona lost for the sixth time in seven games, while Seattle improved to 3-2 at home, equaling its win total at Lumen Field in 2024.

The Seahawks were so dominant that Darnold only needed to attempt 12 passes, completing 10 for 178 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also lost two fumbles, but that hardly slowed Seattle.

Smith-Njigba, the NFL leader in receiving yards, had six catches for 93 yards.

Injuries

Cardinals: S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), T Jonah Williams (shoulder), WR Simi Fehoko (wrist), DT Walter Nolen III (knee) and DE Darius Robinson (groin) were hurt during the game. None of them returned.

Seahawks: Smith-Njigba returned after being evaluated for a concussion. C Jalen Sundell injured his knee and did not return. The Seahawks were without defensive starters S Julian Love, CB Josh Jobe, LB Ernest Jones IV and DT Jarran Reed.

Up next

Cardinals: Host San Francisco next Sunday.

Seahawks: Visit the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday in a key divisional showdown.

By ANDREW DESTIN

AP Sports Writer