Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers being evaluated for a left hand injury

By AP News
Bengals Steelers Football

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed the start of the second half against Cincinnati on Sunday while being evaluated for a left hand injury.

The 41-year-old Rodgers, the NFL’s oldest active player, appeared to be injured during a drive late in the first half. Rodgers was illegally hit twice by the Bengals during the drive, resulting in roughing the passer penalties on Cincinnati both times.

The team listed the four-time MVP’s return as questionable. Rodgers was 9 of 15 for 116 yards with a touchdown at the time of his exit.

Mason Rudolph replaced Rodgers with the Steelers leading 10-9 early in the third quarter.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

