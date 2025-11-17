Rams have 4 interceptions, Seahawks miss long field goal on final play in Los Angeles’ 21-19 win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kamren Kinchens had two of the Rams’ four interceptions, Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and Los Angeles hung on to beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-19 Sunday for its fifth consecutive victory.

Jason Myers was short on a 61-yard field goal attempt as time expired, allowing the Rams (8-2) to survive the Seahawks’ furious late rally.

Seattle’s defense got a quick stop after Kenneth Walker III dived in for the Seahawks’ first touchdown with 2:23 to play.

Ethan Evans’ superb punt went out of bounds at the Seattle 1 with 1:41 left, but Sam Darnold shook off his rough afternoon and got the Seahawks to midfield. Rashid Shaheed made a catch at the Los Angeles 43 before calling a timeout with 1 second on the clock.

Myers made four earlier field goals, but came up well short on the final kick, which would have matched his career long.

Davante Adams had his 10th touchdown catch and Kyren Williams rushed for 91 yards and a score for the Rams, who made up for an inconsistent offensive performance by forcing Darnold into his first four-interception game since 2019.

Kinchens equaled his two-interception performance in the Rams’ similarly wild overtime win at Seattle last season, while Cobie Durant and Darious Williams also had picks in the second half.

Darnold passed for 279 yards for the Seahawks (7-3), whose remarkable 10-game road winning streak ended.

Starting with Kinchens’ interception on Seattle’s third snap, Darnold had another nightmare afternoon against the Rams’ defense. The USC product and Orange County native struggled against LA twice last season with the Minnesota Vikings, getting sacked nine times in the Rams’ playoff win.

Cooper Kupp had three fourth-quarter catches in his first game against the Rams following eight seasons as a prolific receiver for Los Angeles. Fans of both teams in the stadium where he won the Super Bowl 56 MVP award serenaded Kupp with chants of “Coooop” when he finally got his hands on the ball late.

Stafford passed for a season-low 130 yards while the Rams managed just 249 yards against Seattle’s vaunted defense, compared to the Seahawks’ 414 — but Los Angeles still hasn’t trailed since Week 6.

Davante Adams scored on his 1,000th career reception, and former Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson caught a 6-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had nine catches for 105 yards, becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era to have 75 yards receiving in each of his team’s first 10 games of a season. He also tied Steve Largent’s Seahawks record with his seventh 100-yard game of the season.

Kinchens returned his first interception to the Seattle 3, setting up Williams’ fourth-down TD run.

The Rams ran only three offensive plays in the second quarter, but Seattle had to settle for field goals on a 13-play drive and a 15-play drive.

Durant picked off Darnold’s pass three plays after halftime, but Puka Nacua fumbled two plays later.

The Rams’ offense continued to sputter until Darnold threw into double coverage for Kinchens’ second interception late in the third quarter. Parkinson scored moments later.

Williams made his interception early in the fourth quarter, but the Rams couldn’t get a first down from it.

Injuries

Seahawks: LB Tyrice Knight didn’t return after being evaluated for a concussion incurred during kickoff coverage from putting a hard hit on the Rams’ Xavier Smith, who also didn’t return with a concussion.

Rams: Do-everything S Quentin Lake was ruled out shortly after halftime with an elbow injury. … TE Tyler Higbee hurt an ankle in the second half.

Up next

Seahawks: At Titans on Nov. 23.

Rams: Host Buccaneers on Nov. 23.

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer