Falcons QB Penix headed to injured reserve, will miss at least 4 games with left knee injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix will be placed on injured reserve and will miss at least four games with a left knee injury, leaving Kirk Cousins as the starter.

Penix suffered the injury in Sunday’s 30-27 overtime loss to Carolina, extending the Falcons’ losing streak to five games.

Cousins will make his second start of the season when the Falcons (3-7) play at New Orleans on Sunday.

Penix left in the third quarter with Atlanta leading 21-16. Penix missed the Falcons’ 34-10 loss to Miami on Oct. 26 with a bone bruise on his left knee. He apparently aggravated the bone bruise and may have suffered a more significant injury when he was hit by Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig after throwing an incomplete pass.

Penix started to walk off the field, then sat down and waited for the athletic training staff. He then walked to the sideline under his own power and was examined in the injury tent.

The Falcons announced the injured reserve move with Penix on Monday and said the team was attempting to determine the severity of the injury.

Penix, the team’s 2024 first-round pick, was 13 of 16 for 175 yards against Carolina after completing only 12 of 28 passes in a 31-25 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany, on Nov. 9.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris was scheduled to speak with reporters later Monday.

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer