Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
42.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Northern Iowa plays UC Irvine on 4-game win streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Northern Iowa Panthers (4-0) at UC Irvine Anteaters (3-2)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Panthers take on UC Irvine.

The Anteaters are 3-1 in home games. UC Irvine is second in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 36.1% shooting.

Northern Iowa finished 12-7 in MVC games and 5-6 on the road last season. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 67.4 points per game and shot 43.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.