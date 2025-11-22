Northern Iowa plays UC Irvine on 4-game win streak

Northern Iowa Panthers (4-0) at UC Irvine Anteaters (3-2)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Panthers take on UC Irvine.

The Anteaters are 3-1 in home games. UC Irvine is second in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 36.1% shooting.

Northern Iowa finished 12-7 in MVC games and 5-6 on the road last season. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 67.4 points per game and shot 43.7% from the field last season.

