Lawrence throws 3 TD passes, Little kicks 52-yard FG in OT as Jaguars beat Cardinals 27-24

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, Cam Little kicked a 52-yard field goal in overtime and the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a turnover-filled performance to beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-24 on Sunday.

Jacksonville got the ball first in overtime and after a promising drive stalled, Little made his kick with 7:46 left. Earlier this season, he set an NFL record with a 68-yarder.

Arizona had a chance to tie or win, but Jacoby Brissett’s fourth-down heave to Xavier Weaver fell incomplete. The Cardinals elected to go for it on fourth instead of attempting a 60-yard field goal.

Jacksonville (7-4) has won three of its last four to improve its standing in the AFC playoff picture. Arizona (3-8) has lost eight of its last nine.

The Jaguars — who had four turnovers — pushed ahead late in the fourth when Lawrence hit Parker Washington in the back of the end zone for a 24-21 lead 3:47 left. On their next offensive possession, they could have run out the clock for a win in regulation, but Lawrence’s fourth-and-1 pass with 1:44 left fell incomplete.

Brissett led the Cardinals 80 yards downfield with no timeouts, connecting with Michael Wilson for a 31-yard gain that put Chad Ryland in easy field goal position. He tied it at 24 with 3 seconds left on a 29-yard kick, forcing overtime.

Lawrence completed 18 of 30 passes for 256 yards, winning despite an afternoon littered with mistakes.

He lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in the first quarter and threw two interceptions in the third, including one that was picked off in the end zone by Garrett Williams. He was intercepted again in the fourth quarter, this time by Budda Baker.

In between his third-quarter interceptions, Lawrence beat the blitz by delivering a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers that gave the Jags a 17-14 lead with 8:10 left in the third.

Brissett completed 33 of 49 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown. He’s 1-5 as Arizona’s starter after taking over for two-time Pro Bowl selection Kyler Murray, who’s on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Wilson caught 10 passes for 118 yards for the Cardinals, who took a 14-10 lead into halftime. But they missed a chance at a bigger advantage when Chad Ryland was wide right on a 33-yard field goal with 13 seconds left.

Arizona tied it at 7 late in the first quarter when rookie defensive lineman Walter Nolen III recovered a fumble by Lawrence and returned it for a spectacular 7-yard touchdown. Lawrence was hit by safety Jalen Thompson as he threw and Nolen — who was still being blocked by left tackle Walker Little — made a one-handed grab before running to the end zone.

Dennis Gardeck had a sack on third down to end Arizona’s opening drive. Gardeck spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cardinals before signing with the Jaguars during the offseason. He finished with 1 1/2 sacks and the Jaguars had six overall.

Injuries

Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. missed his second straight game after having surgery for an appendectomy. … OL Will Hernandez (hip) and Nolen (knee) didn’t play in the second half.

Jaguars: OL Chuma Edoga (calf) left in the second quarter and didn’t return. … DL Danny Striggow (knee) left in the second half.

Up next

Jaguars: At the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.

Cardinals: At the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer