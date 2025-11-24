Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
47.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Raiders fire offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after another rough performance

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Raiders Kelly Fired Football

Raiders Kelly Fired Football

Photo Icon View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was fired Sunday night after yet another rough offensive performance.

Kelly’s dismissal came less than four hours after the Raiders were beaten 24-10 by Cleveland. Las Vegas allowed the Browns to sack Geno Smith 10 times.

“I spoke with Chip Kelly earlier this evening and informed him of his release as offensive coordinator of the Raiders,” coach Pete Carroll said in a statement. “I would like to thank Chip for his service and wish him all the best in the future.”

Kelly was the biggest-name assistant hired by Carroll, who’s in his first year coaching the Raiders after leading the Seattle Seahawks for 14 seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.