Pacific Tigers and the Jacksonville Dolphins play in Daytona Beach, Florida

By AP News

Jacksonville Dolphins (3-3) vs. Pacific Tigers (4-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville and Pacific square off in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Tigers are 4-2 in non-conference play. Pacific ranks fifth in the WCC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Elias Ralph averaging 4.8.

The Dolphins are 3-3 in non-conference play. Jacksonville is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Pacific averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 7.9 more points per game (76.7) than Pacific allows (68.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. TJ Wainwright is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.2 points.

Jaylen Jones is averaging 11.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. Chris Arias is averaging 10.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

