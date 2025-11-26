Rams put CB Roger McCreary on injured reserve, re-sign former starter Derion Kendrick

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have placed cornerback Roger McCreary on injured reserve and claimed cornerback Derion Kendrick off waivers from Seattle.

The NFC-leading Rams (9-2) made the moves Wednesday.

McCreary has played mostly on special teams since being acquired in a trade with Tennessee last month. He finally got his first defensive snap in the Rams’ 34-7 victory over Tampa Bay last Sunday, but apparently injured his hip on the play.

Kendrick returns to the Rams, who drafted the Clemson and Georgia product in the sixth round in 2022. He started 18 games in his first two seasons with Los Angeles while playing extensively, but he missed the entire 2024 season after tearing a knee ligament in the first practice of training camp.

He returned to the Rams this year on a new contract, but was beaten out for a roster spot and waived in the final preseason cuts.

Kendrick then joined the NFC West rival Seahawks, and he got playing time on their defense after Devon Witherspoon was injured. He had two interceptions — more than he had in his first two seasons with LA — while playing in 10 games, but had been relegated to special teams in recent weeks.

The Rams’ secondary has been surprisingly solid during the season despite the injury absence of veteran Ahkello Witherspoon, who hasn’t played since breaking his collarbone in Week 2. Starting cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes both had interceptions against Tampa Bay, while veteran Darious Williams is back to full strength after an early season injury.

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer