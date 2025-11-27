Rams QB Matthew Stafford to face potentially short-handed Panthers secondary

Los Angeles Rams (9-2) at Carolina (6-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX

BetMGM NFL Odds: Rams by 10

Against the spread: Rams 8-3, Panthers 7-5

Series record: Panthers lead 13-10.

Last meeting: Rams beat Panthers 24-10 in Inglewood, Calif. on Oct. 16, 2022.

Last week: Rams beat Buccaneers 34-7, Panthers lost to 49ers 20-9.

Rams offense: overall (9), rush (22), pass (5), scoring (6).

Rams defense: overall (9), rush (13), pass (13), scoring (1).

Panthers offense: overall (22), rush (11), pass (27), scoring (28).

Panthers defense: overall (18), rush (19), pass (16), scoring (14).

Turnover differential: Rams plus-12; Panthers minus-3.

Rams player to watch

CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. The decision to claim the 2023 first-round pick off waivers after Washington gave up on Forbes last season has more than paid off for Los Angeles. He didn’t allow a completion on six targets as the primary defender against Tampa Bay on Sunday night, coming up with an interceptions and five passes defended. It was Forbes’ third pick in the past four games, and his progression into a lockdown cover corner has helped elevate the Rams defense to a new level.

Panthers player to watch

RB Rico Dowdle. The Panthers running back was upset after the team’s 20-9 loss to the 49ers after getting just six carries and coach Dave Canales’ decision to not give him the ball on a first-and-goal at the 1. Bryce Young wound up throwing an interception. Dowdle even posted a frustrated emoji face on social media after the game. Dowdle said he has since spoken to Canales, who told the team as a group it was his fault for not calling enough running plays. After that debacle, expect Dowdle to see plenty of carries — unless the Panthers fall behind by a large margin.

Key matchup

Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. Panthers patchwork secondary. Stafford has been unstoppable this season. His 30 TD passes lead the league. On Sunday, he faces a secondary that could be missing three key players. Cornerback Jaycee Horn, who had two interceptions against San Francisco’s Brock Purdy on Monday night, is in the concussion protocol and backup Corey Thornton went on IR this week with a broken leg. Safety Tre’Von Moehrig is facing a one-game suspension for punching 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the groin.

Key injuries

Rams: WR Tutu Atwell (hamstring) is on track to come off injured reserve and play Sunday. CB Roger McCreary should be ready to play after sustaining a hip pointer versus the Buccaneers.

Panthers: CB Jaycee Horn and LB Claudin Cherelus are in the concussion protocol and their status is highly uncertain coming off a short week. CB Corey Thornton (broken fibula) suffered a season-ending injury this week, further depleting the depth at that position. LB Trevin Wallace is expected back this week after missing two games, but LB Christian Rozeboom (hip/hamstring) is likely to miss his second straight game. Guard Chandler Zavala’s status is uncertain with a calf injury.

Series notes

The Rams have won both matchups against the Panthers under coach Sean McVay. Prior to that, Carolina had won six of the previous seven, including a NFC divisional round meeting following the 2003 regular season. … Matthew Stafford easily outdueled the Panthers tandem of P.J. Walker and Jacob Eason in the most recent game between the teams, going 26 of 33 for 253 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a two-score victory.

Stats and stuff

The Rams’ current six-game winning streak is their longest since starting out 8-0 in the 2018 season. … WR Puka Nacua is averaging a NFL-best eight receptions per game. His 80 catches is one behind San Francisco RB Christian McCaffrey for the league lead. … OLB Jared Verse got his first career two-sack game against the Buccaneers. … Los Angeles has allowed six sacks over its past six games. Stafford has been dropped just 15 times total this season, which is the third fewest among starting QBs to play double-digit games. … WR Davante Adams has caught nine touchdowns passes during a five-game scoring streak. He had a run of eight straight games with a touchdown catch for the Packers in 2020. … The Rams have forced at least two takeaways in each of the past four games and have a total of 10 in that span. … Panthers QB Bryce Young has thrown for more than 200 yards in only nine of 11 games. … Since entering the league in 2023, Young has led 10 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter/overtime in his career, including four this season. His 10-career game-winning drives since 2023 are tied for the most among all QBs. … RB Rico Dowdle needs 129 yards rushing to reach 1,000 yards rushing for the second straight season. He is averaging 5 yards per carry. … The Panthers are 26th in the league in third down conversions, turning just 35.9% of their opportunities into first downs. … Carolina intercepted 49ers QB Brock Purdy three times in the first half on Monday night, with CB Jaycee Horn getting two of those picks. Horn is tied for the NFL lead with five interceptions.

Fantasy tip

Rams WR Davante Adams has nine TD catches in the past five games and faces a Carolina secondary that could be without several players.

