Lindenwood (MO) Lions and the Santa Clara Broncos meet in Honolulu, Hawaii

Santa Clara Broncos (5-2) vs. Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-1)

Honolulu; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara and Lindenwood (MO) square off in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Lions are 4-1 in non-conference play. Lindenwood (MO) scores 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 27.0 points per game.

The Broncos have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Santa Clara leads the WCC scoring 79.6 points per game while shooting 41.4%.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Lindenwood (MO) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Brooke Coffey is shooting 60.5% and averaging 13.2 points.

Maia Jones is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Sophie Glancey is averaging 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

