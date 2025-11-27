Lindenwood (MO) Lions and the Santa Clara Broncos meet in Honolulu, Hawaii

Santa Clara Broncos (5-2) vs. Lindenwood (MO) Lions (4-1)

Honolulu; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara and Lindenwood (MO) square off in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Lions are 4-1 in non-conference play. Lindenwood (MO) scores 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 27.0 points per game.

The Broncos have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Santa Clara leads the WCC scoring 79.6 points per game while shooting 41.4%.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Lindenwood (MO) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Brooke Coffey is shooting 60.5% and averaging 13.2 points.

Maia Jones is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Sophie Glancey is averaging 13.4 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press