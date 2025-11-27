Santa Clara Broncos square off against the Saint Louis Billikens

Saint Louis Billikens (5-0) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (6-0)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis and Santa Clara square off in Palm Desert, California.

The Broncos have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Santa Clara is the top team in the WCC with 16.3 fast break points.

The Billikens are 5-0 in non-conference play. Saint Louis averages 95.6 points and has outscored opponents by 27.0 points per game.

Santa Clara scores 81.8 points, 13.2 more per game than the 68.6 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.0 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Santa Clara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Hammond is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 12.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.5%.

Robbie Avila is shooting 58.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 13.6 points. Amari McCottry is averaging 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press