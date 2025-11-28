Skip to main content
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers cleared to return against the Buffalo Bills

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Bengals Steelers Football

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and his broken left wrist will start on Sunday when Pittsburgh hosts Buffalo.

Rodgers, who sat out last week’s loss to Chicago after injuring the wrist against Cincinnati on Nov. 16, was a full participant in practice for the second consecutive day on Friday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Rodgers will not have any injury designation, clearing the way for the 41-year-old Rodgers to return.

“It’s all systems go,” Tomlin said.

Rodgers said Wednesday he was hopeful to play but said it would ultimately be up to Tomlin and the medical staff. The Steelers held Rodgers out of the Bears game after he was limited in practice last week.

Pittsburgh (6-5) has dropped four of six but can break out of a first-place tie with Baltimore if it can beat the Bills (7-4).

The Steelers will also get outside linebacker Alex Highsmith back after he missed two games with a pectoral injury. Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who tweaked an ankle in Chicago, is also expected to play.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

