Fordham Rams and the Colgate Raiders square off in Laval, Quebec

Colgate Raiders (4-4) vs. Fordham Rams (6-2)

Laval, Quebec; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces Colgate in Laval, Quebec.

The Rams have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. Fordham is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Raiders have a 4-4 record in non-conference games. Colgate is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

Fordham makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Colgate has shot at a 49.6% rate from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is shooting 51.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Rams. Marcus Greene is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Cox is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Raiders. Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 14.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press