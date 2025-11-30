Flavell and Hawaii host Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (6-3) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-2)

Honolulu; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on Santa Clara after Bailey Flavell scored 20 points in Hawaii’s 68-59 loss to the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 4-2 at home. Hawaii is eighth in the Big West scoring 61.2 points while shooting 38.3% from the field.

The Broncos are 2-1 on the road. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Glancey averaging 2.4.

Hawaii scores 61.2 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 62.6 Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Hawaii allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flavell is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Kira-May Filemu is averaging 5.5 points.

Maia Jones is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Broncos. Glancey is averaging 13.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press