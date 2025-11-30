Skip to main content
Stafford’s streak of 28 TD passes without an interception ends in first quarter vs. Panthers

By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Stafford’s NFL record streak of 28 consecutive touchdown passes in a season without an interception came to an end Sunday when he was picked off by Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott in the first quarter.

Stafford connected with Davante Adams on a 4-yard touchdown pass on the game’s opening possession and was looking for more on the Rams’ second drive. But Stafford’s third down pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage and Scott intercepted the ball in the end zone.

It was Stafford’s first interception in 10 weeks.

Stafford was then intercepted again on Los Angeles’ third drive with cornerback Mike Jackson returning the interception 48 yards for a touchdown to give Carolina a 14-7 lead.

The Panthers are playing without top cornerback Jaycee Horn, who is out with a concussion.

Stafford entered the game with 30 touchdown passes and two interceptions on the season.

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

