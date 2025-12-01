Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner avoids Achilles tendon injury, but will miss time with sore calf

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen said Monday that starting cornerback Sauce Gardner is expected to miss “some time” after injuring his left calf during Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Houston Texans but that Gardner avoided hurting his Achilles tendon.

Steichen didn’t provide details on how much time the two-time All-Pro might miss but said he believed Gardner would return this season and that he’s not expected to go on injured reserve.

Gardner did not speak with reporters Monday but said after the game he didn’t think he hurt the Achilles tendon because the pain he felt was higher in his leg.

Gardner was hurt on the Texans second offensive play of the game while in coverage, but he did not appear to get hit when he went down. He stayed on the field for several minutes before he was helped off the field and taken to the locker room. Gardner later returned to the sideline and watched the rest of the game in street clothes and a walking boot.

The Colts (8-4) envisioned pairing Gardner with two other Pro Bowl cornerbacks, Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore II, to create one of the league’s top secondaries when they acquired him in a trade deadline deal that included sending two first-round picks to the New York Jets.

So far, though, those plans haven’t worked out.

Gardner, Moore and Ward have only played one full game together — the previous week’s loss at Kansas City after Ward was activated off injured reserve and cleared the concussion protocol. Ward was injured in a bizarre pregame collision with tight end Drew Ogletree in October.

Moore has dealt with multiple injuries this season, missing three games in September and October.

