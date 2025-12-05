Skip to main content
Hall leads New Mexico against Santa Clara after 21-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Santa Clara Broncos (8-1) at New Mexico Lobos (6-2)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Santa Clara after Jake Hall scored 21 points in New Mexico’s 97-47 win against the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys.

The Lobos are 5-0 in home games. New Mexico has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos have gone 1-0 away from home. Santa Clara ranks third in the WCC with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Jake Ensminger averaging 7.6.

New Mexico averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 14.4 points. Antonio Chol is shooting 44.4% and averaging 10.8 points.

Christian Hammond is averaging 16.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 13.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

