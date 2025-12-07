Jets rookie Brady Cook steps in for injured Tyrod Taylor, makes NFL debut against Dolphins

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie quarterback Brady Cook made his regular-season NFL debut when he replaced the injured Tyrod Taylor with 3:39 left in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Taylor left with what the Jets said is a groin injury. The team said his return was questionable.

Taylor was intercepted on a deflected pass on his last throw, which Miami took advantage of by later scoring a touchdown to take a 21-0 lead.

Cook, signed in May as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri, handed off to Breece Hall on his first two snaps and then threw incomplete to Adonai Mitchell before the Jets punted.

Cook was serving as the backup to Taylor because Justin Fields was ruled out Friday with knee soreness.

Cook, who threw for 9,008 yards and 49 touchdowns with 15 interceptions in five seasons at Missouri, was signed to the active roster Saturday. He had been promoted from the practice squad for two previous games this season but hadn’t played.

Cook was 25 of 38 for 235 yards and a touchdown with one interception in three preseason games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer