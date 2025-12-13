Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
39.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Arizona State Sun Devils and the Santa Clara Broncos meet in Henderson, Nevada

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Santa Clara Broncos (8-2) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State squares off against Santa Clara at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada.

The Sun Devils are 8-2 in non-conference play. Arizona State is 7-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Broncos have an 8-2 record in non-conference games. Santa Clara has a 7-2 record against opponents above .500.

Arizona State makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Santa Clara averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Arizona State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is shooting 39.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Sun Devils. Bryce Ford is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Christian Hammond is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 13.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.