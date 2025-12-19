Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland may need another surgery on his foot, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland faces the possibility of surgery on the same foot that sidelined the 2023 All-Pro for 10 games last season, a person with knowledge of the injury said Thursday night.

A final decision on surgery hasn’t been made as Bland seeks a second opinion, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team wasn’t releasing details of Bland’s status.

Bland showed up on the injury report with a foot issue this week and didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday. Regardless of the decision on surgery, Bland’s season is probably over with three games to go.

The Cowboys (6-7-1) are on the brink of playoff elimination with the Los Angeles Chargers (10-4) visiting Sunday. LA has a chance to clinch a postseason berth.

Bland set an NFL record two seasons ago by returning five interceptions for touchdowns but missed the first 10 games last year after surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot late in the preseason. Bland played the remaining seven games.

The 26-year-old missed two games early this season dealing with discomfort in his right foot. Bland signed a $92 million, four-year extension four days before the season started. The contract includes $50 million guaranteed.

Largely ignored out of high school before playing for Sacramento State and later Fresno State, Bland led the Cowboys with five interceptions as a rookie fifth-round pick in 2022.

Bland led the NFL with nine interceptions while setting his TD return record, giving him 14 picks over two seasons. He has just one interception since. Assuming he doesn’t play again this season, Bland will have missed 12 games over two seasons.

The injury to Bland, who is second on the team in tackles behind linebacker Kenneth Murray, comes as the Cowboys have to decide whether to activate fellow cornerback Trevon Diggs, who hasn’t played since a 30-27 loss at Carolina in Week 6.

Diggs sustained a concussion in an accident at home the week after the loss to the Panthers, and the team says knee issues have kept him on injured reserve. Diggs had knee surgery each of the past two years.

The Cowboys opened Diggs’ 21-day practice window Nov. 30 for a possible return from IR. His season will be over if he isn’t activated for the game against the Chargers.

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer