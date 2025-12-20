Rams’ latest narrow defeat could be difference in whether or not they secure top seed in NFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have been reminded time and again how close the margins are between winning and losing. Their latest lesson, a 38-37 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, could prove to be the most costly.

Instead of taking control of the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, which would give them a bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason, the Rams (11-4) dropped to fifth and would be looking at a cross-country flight to play whoever wins the NFC South.

No extra week to allow 37-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford to get refreshed or wide receiver Puka Nacua to recover from his intensely physical style of play. No extra week to get wide receiver Davante Adams up to speed in his return from a hamstring injury or potentially get safety Quentin Lake back from an elbow injury. No extra week to address inconsistencies in the secondary or erratic performances on special teams.

The Rams aren’t out of the race for the NFC West title and the top spot in the conference, but they will need help. And no matter where they end up, they will have to address the breakdowns which have cost them in each of their losses, setting aside the furor about how a key 2-point conversion was officiated.

There have been mistakes in the red zone. In this instance, right guard Justin Dedich was called for an ineligible lineman downfield penalty, taking a touchdown off the board on Los Angeles’ opening possession. They settled for a field goal instead.

There have been occasional lulls from the offense. Much like in their Week 3 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles, the Rams’ offense fell into a rut for a long stretch of the second half after going up 30-14 in Seattle. Three straight three-and-outs ran a total of 4:13 off the clock, while allowing the Seahawks to capture and then build momentum in front of their raucous home crowd.

There have been issues in the secondary. The Rams struggled to contain wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba when the Seahawks had no choice but to throw the ball and knew it would be headed his way.

And there have been breakdowns on special teams. Whatever progress had been made in recent weeks evaporated by allowing Rashid Shaheed’s punt return touchdown that kick-started Seattle’s comeback.

Compounding matters was a controversial 2-point conversion that tied the game at 30 in the fourth quarter, where a backward lateral was knocked forward and casually recovered in the end zone after the play had been whistled dead. Head coach Sean McVay, who is typically extremely cautious and measured in remarks to the media, was as angry as he has ever been after a game, and his ire was still evident Friday.

“I have total appreciation for the layers and semantics of all the rules, especially being on the competition committee, there’s a lot of empathy and difficult spots (for) some of our officials. But I do believe this, that is not something that we want in the game,” said McVay, with the tone of his voice and visible frustration on his face belying his seemingly benign words.

Stafford said immediately after the defeat that the Rams’ best trait this season has been their ability to respond to adversity.

“Whether we win the game or lose the game, there’s plenty to learn from, plenty of plays we’d love to have back in probably all three phases,” Stafford said Thursday. “We’re going to do what we always do. Look at the tape, find a way to, hey, tweak a couple of things, find a way to play better.”

That might be the saving grace for the Rams, getting one more chance to learn from their mistakes before the regular season wraps up. Once the playoffs arrive, those same issues could send them home for good.

“I love exactly where we’re at,” McVay said Friday. “Just like every other situation that’s come up this year, we’re going to come back swinging. And this is going to be a setback that’s going to be a setup for a phenomenal comeback for us.”

What’s working

The Stafford-Nacua connection was brilliant, resulting in a career-high 225 yards receiving on 12 catches with two touchdowns. Stafford finished with 457 yards and three scores, his eighth game this season with at least three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

What needs help

Special teams. In addition to giving up Shaheed’s 58-yard return, K. Harrison Mevis missed a 48-yard field goal and RB Ronnie Rivers had a lengthy kickoff return called back for a penalty.

Stock up

DL Kobie Turner had 1 1/2 sacks, one tackle for loss, and an interception in one of the best games of his strong three-year career. He nearly batted down Sam Darnold’s 2-point pass in overtime that would have allowed the Rams to escape with the win.

Stock down

WR Tutu Atwell. When the Rams re-signed him to a one year, $10 million contract in March, it seems like the undersized playmaker would finally have a larger role. But even with Adams sidelined, Atwell played just eight of the offense’s 92 snaps (8%) and was not targeted.

Injuries

RG Kevin Dotson, the Rams’ best and most consistent offensive lineman, sustained what looked to be a serious ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return. McVay was not optimistic about Dotson’s chances of playing in their next game against Atlanta. Adams is also unlikely to be available.

Key number

1 — The Rams were the first team in NFL history to lose a game where they had more than 500 yards of total offense and at least a plus-3 turnover margin.

Next steps

The Rams visit the Falcons on Dec. 29, looking to not only bolster their playoff positioning but their draft standing as well. Los Angeles has Atlanta’s 2026 first-round selection after trading the 26th overall pick in April so that the Falcons could take edge rusher James Pearce Jr., and it would be a top 10 pick based on current standings.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press