Broncos’ Michael Bandy savors his first NFL TD after being cut 9 times in 5 years

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Michael Bandy is a 5-foot-10 dynamo who once gave up football for rugby, was cut nine times as a pro and waited five NFL seasons to reach the end zone.

A former FCS star at San Diego, Bandy ran an underneath crossing route, hauled in Bo Nix’s pass and turned up the sideline to scoot into the end zone, igniting the Denver Broncos’ 34-26 win over the Green Bay Packers last weekend.

So, what was it like to finally hit pay dirt at age 28?

“I can honestly say I don’t really remember, like I blacked out,” Bandy said. “It was just so much emotion. I’ve been in the league five years now and it’s been a while since I’ve scored a touchdown, since college.”

Bandy had to watch the replay on his phone.

“So, I couldn’t tell you exactly what it feels like,” he said, “but it was every emotion and it was pretty cool.”

Nix and wide receiver Courtland Sutton were so excited for Bandy that they chased him into the end zone. Both halted and made a beeline for the ball that Bandy had dropped as he stomped across the orange-painted end zone, roaring as much as any fan.

“Yeah, we were able to get the football. Courtland and Bo grabbed it and brought it to me, which was pretty cool,” Bandy said of the memento, now safely back home.

With rookie Pat Bryant (hamstring) ruled out, the Broncos needed to elevate a wide receiver from their practice squad in Week 15 and it was somewhat surprising it was Bandy and not new acquisition Elijah Moore.

After Marvin Mims Jr. went to the sideline with a stinger early in the game, Bandy got his chance and made the most of it.

“It was supposed to be Mims’ play,” coach Sean Payton said. “There was a minute when he was out, and so Bandy jumped in because he knows every position and ends up catching Mims’ touchdown.”

Bandy, who carries 190 pounds on his compact frame, said the only way he’s been able to keep his NFL dream alive is to be versatile: “That’s the easiest way to get on the field is just knowing what to do at all the different spots. The more you can do, the better.”

Payton took pride in seeing Bandy score his first touchdown.

“He’s played five years in this league. He’s been in 12 games,” Payton said. “Each week, I say to the offensive guys, ‘We have to find a way to get him up.’ He does so many things well, and that was his first touchdown. That was pretty cool to see because his journey is different. …

“Five years is a long time. He embraces the role, and like I said, he can go in at any position and not flinch. That’s not easy considering all the formations and plays we have.”

Nix called Bandy’s score special.

“I think that was awesome for several reasons,” he said. “Mike has not necessarily had the easiest road to the NFL. He hasn’t had the most opportunities to have a situation like that, but I think it goes to show that with a little bit of grit, a little bit of determination, you can do what you put your mind to.”

What made Nix and the rest of Bandy’s teammates so excited for him was knowing how hard to works at practice and on the scout team.

“For Michael, it’s just awesome to see. I know he’s had a very long road, a lot of ups and a lot of downs, a lot of times unfortunately getting cut and then having to fight his way back out. He just continues to do it with a smile on his face, has a great attitude,” Nix said. “I think every team needs a Bandy, and I think we have the best one.”

Roster moves

The Broncos (12-2), who host Jacksonville (10-4) on Sunday, activated G Ben Powers (biceps) from injured reserve to their 53-man roster Saturday. Powers started 39 consecutive games for Denver before he was injured in Week 5 at Philadelphia. The Broncos also elevated QB Sam Ehlinger and S Delarrin Turner-Yell from their practice squad and signed G Calvin Throckmorton to the practice squad after he was waived earlier this week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer