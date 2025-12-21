Skip to main content
Steelers receiver DK Metcalf swipes at Lions fan leaning over railing in front row

By AP News
DETROIT (AP) — Steelers receiver DK Metcalf swiped at a fan leaning over the railing in the front row at Ford Field during the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Metcalf and the fan, wearing a black-and-blue shirt and a blue wig, were speaking to each other before the two-time Pro Bowler threw a right hand toward the man’s face. Metcalf did not appear to make much, if any contact.

He had one reception on six targets for 5 yards in the first half.

The 28-year-old Metcalf is in his first season with the Steelers after spending six seasons with Seattle.

