Vikings will start Brosmer at QB vs. Lions with hairline fracture found on McCarthy’s throwing hand

By AP News
Vikings Giants Football

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy has a hairline fracture in his throwing hand that will keep him out of Minnesota’s upcoming game against Detroit, making Max Brosmer the starting quarterback this week.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after practice on Tuesday that further examination of McCarthy’s right hand revealed the small fracture, after initial X-rays at the stadium on Sunday were negative for broken bones. McCarthy was injured late in the second quarter against the New York Giants and unable to properly grip the ball, forcing the Vikings to turn to Brosmer.

With the Vikings hosting the Lions on Thursday as part of the NFL’s holiday tripleheader on Christmas, there was too little time for McCarthy to recover. O’Connell said his ability to play in the season finale against Green Bay on Jan. 3 or 4 would simply depend on his grip.

McCarthy has played in just 8½ of a possible 33 games in the NFL since he was drafted 10th overall in 2024, with a torn meniscus in his right knee keeping him out his entire rookie season, a badly sprained right ankle costing him five games this season and a concussion sidelining him for another.

Brosmer started for McCarthy that time on Nov. 30, when the Vikings lost 26-0 at NFC-leading Seattle after the undrafted rookie threw four interceptions.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Pro Football Writer

