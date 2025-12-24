Steelers LB TJ Watt returns to practice two weeks after surgery to repair collapsed lung

PITTSBURGH (AP) — T.J. Watt is back. Sort of.

The Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker returned to practice on Wednesday, two weeks after he had surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung following a dry needle treatment.

Watt was a limited participant on Wednesday. While coach Mike Tomlin said he’s hopeful that Watt will be able to return this weekend when Pittsburgh (9-6) tries to wrap up the AFC North title with a win at Cleveland, Watt’s availability to face the Browns remains uncertain.

Still, having Watt’s familiar No. 90 on the practice field is a good sign for a team that hopes to have him back in time for the playoffs at the latest, should Pittsburgh qualify for the third straight year.

“TJ is one of our leaders, so I love having him around,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “Not sure what his status is going to be, but just his presence is good for the team.”

Watt was named to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl on Tuesday. The 30-year-old is having a somewhat down year by his standards, with just seven sacks through 13 games played, though he also has two forced fumbles and an interception.

