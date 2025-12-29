49ers’ Trent Williams exits with hamstring injury on first play vs. Bears

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams left the San Francisco 49ers’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night after injuring his right hamstring on the first play from scrimmage.

Williams got hurt trying to chase down T.J. Edwards on a game-opening interception return for a touchdown. He limped off the field and went to the blue medical tent.

Williams was replaced by Austen Pleasants on the ensuing drive and did not return. He was ruled out at halftime.

Williams is one of the most important players on the Niners’ offense and was just picked for his 12th Pro Bowl, tied for the second most by an offensive lineman.

San Francisco scored four TDs from scrimmage in the first half without Williams.

