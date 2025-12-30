Robinson runs for 195 yards as Falcons recover to upset Rams 27-24 on 51-yard field goal by Gonzalez

ATLANTA (AP) — Bijan Robinson rushed for 195 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown, Zane Gonzalez kicked a 51-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining and the Atlanta Falcons recovered after blowing two 21-point leads to upset the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams 27-24 on Monday night.

Robinson’s 93-yard touchdown run was the longest in Atlanta history and Jessie Bates III scored on a 34-yard interception return. Bolstered by those big plays, the Falcons led 21-0 at halftime and 24-3 early in the second half.

Matthew Stafford recovered from throwing three interceptions to help the Rams pull even at 24. Stafford’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua with 2:46 remaining tied the game.

The Falcons (7-9) extended their winning streak to three games as Robinson also set the Falcons record for most scrimmage yards in a season.

The Rams (11-5) lost their second straight. They began the week leading the NFL in scoring and yards and were shut out in the first half. After trailing 21-0 at halftime, the Rams were kept out of the end zone until Stafford’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Ferguson late in the third quarter.

Los Angeles cut Atlanta’s lead to 24-17 when Emmanuel Forbes Jr. blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt by Gonzalez and Jarred Verse returned the recovery 76 yards for a touchdown. It was the Rams’ first blocked kick returned for a touchdown since 1986.

Stafford’s second interception, on a throw picked off by Atlanta rookie Xavier Watts, gave the Falcons the ball at their 7 in the second quarter. Robinson broke through the line and took off down the sideline, outrunning the Los Angeles defense for the NFL’s longest run of the season.

Watts’ second interception, the third thrown by Stafford, stopped the Rams on a fourth-down play from the Atlanta 27 with 9:04 remaining.

The Rams will open the playoffs on the road, an outcome that was set after NFC West rivals Seattle and San Francisco both won on Sunday. They entered the night as the No. 5 seed from the NFC and their motivation against the Falcons was to protect that spot and the first-round matchup against a team from the NFC South, either Carolina or Tampa Bay.

Stafford, who earned his third Pro Bowl honor this season, began the week leading the NFL in touchdown passes and passing yards. He had thrown only five interceptions before his turnover-plagued effort against the Falcons.

Stafford completed 22 of 38 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a career-best 42 touchdown passes this season.

Scrimmage yards record

Robinson needed 151 rushing and receiving yards to break William Andrews’ team record of 2,176 set in 1983. Robinson added five catches for 34 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown reception, to finish with 229 scrimmage yards in the game and 2,255 for the year.

Injury report

Rams: WR Davante Adams (hamstring) and two starting offensive linemen __ RG Kevin Dotson (ankle) and LT Alaric Jackson (ankle) __ were held out. It was not a surprise as the Rams focus on having both players available for the playoffs. Adams participated in pregame drills. RB Blake Corum limped off with a right ankle injury in the second quarter and listed as questionable in the third quarter…. S Jaylen McCollough (hip) was questionable to return. … CB Roger McCreary (hip) was active as he came off injured reserve.

Falcons: DL Brandon Dorlus (left knee) needed help leaving the field in the third quarter and did not return. … CB Mike Ford Jr. (ankle) was questionable. … CB Mike Hughes missed his second consecutive game with an ankle sprain. ILB Josh Woods was inactive due to a personal matter.

Up next

Rams: The Rams will try to build on their 6-1 home record when they play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in their final regular-season game.

Falcons: Atlanta closes its season at home on Sunday against New Orleans. The Falcons took a 24-10 win at New Orleans on Nov. 23.

