NFL MVP debate will continue until a winner is announced next month

The NFL regular season has ended and the MVP debate continues.

It could be another close race with no clear front-runner. Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye have the best odds, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Playoff results won’t matter because it’s a regular-season award. Winners of the AP NFL awards will be revealed at “NFL Honors” on Feb. 5.

Stafford had an outstanding season for the Los Angeles Rams, leading them to a 12-5 record and the NFC’s No. 5 seed. Maye led the New England Patriots (14-3) to a 10-win turnaround and the AFC’s No. 2 seed in just his second season.

Stafford was first in the NFL with 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns. His passer rating of 109.2 was second only to Maye, who finished at 113.5. Maye had 4,394 yards passing and 31 TDs. Both quarterbacks threw eight interceptions. Maye had the higher completion percentage, 72% to 65%.

Christian McCaffrey also belongs in the conversation after an outstanding do-it-all season in which he helped the injury-depleted San Francisco 49ers (12-5) overcome losing several key players and going long stretches without QB Brock Purdy. The Niners even reached Week 18 with a chance at the No. 1 seed before Seattle’s defense shut them down in a 13-3 win.

A running back hasn’t won the MVP award since Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Micah Parsons is worthy of consideration. Parsons tore his ACL during Green Bay’s loss to Denver in Week 15. The Packers were 9-3-1 in games he finished; 0-4 in the others, including last week when they rested starters.

Quarterbacks have won the MVP award 12 straight seasons. Those QBs have played for a No. 1 seed nine times in that span and a No. 2 seed the other three.

Only three quarterbacks have ever won MVP on a team that didn’t win its division. Peyton Manning did it in 2008, Steve McNair as a co-MVP in 2003 and Johnny Unitas in 1967, when the Colts went 11-1-2 but missed the playoffs.

Last year, Josh Allen edged Lamar Jackson for MVP. However, Jackson was the first-team All-Pro. It was the first time a first-team All-Pro didn’t win the NFL MVP award since 1987, when John Elway was the MVP and Joe Montana received All-Pro honors.

The MVP award is given to a player who had the most valuable season while All-Pro is a statistical recognition. All-Pro rosters will be announced this week and the debate will still continue until next month.

Playoff seeding

The Detroit Lions proposed last season that playoff seeding should be based on winning percentage instead of automatically placing division winners in the top four spots.

NFL owners voted against it in May because a majority value the importance of teams winning their own division.

“I’m a division purist,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.

The league will likely revisit this idea after a second straight season in which three teams with better records will play on the road during wild-card weekend.

The 49ers (12-5) play at the Philadelphia Eagles (11-6). The Rams (12-5) play at the Carolina Panthers (8-9). The Houston Texans (12-5) play at the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7).

Last year, the teams with the better records went 1-2.

The Rams-Panthers matchup will be the ninth time a road team in the playoffs has at least four wins more than its opponent. The teams with the better records are just 2-6 in those games.

Defense needs help

Two of the teams with the NFL’s top four defenses didn’t even make the playoffs.

The Vikings (9-8) were third, allowing 282.6 yards per game. The Browns (5-12) finished fourth, giving up 283.6.

Both teams had quarterback issues. Minnesota lost starter J.J. McCarthy for seven games and backup Carson Wentz started five games, playing the final 2 1/2 games with a shoulder that required season-ending surgery.

The Browns started veteran Joe Flacco for four games, rookie Dillon Gabriel for six and rookie Shedeur Sanders the last seven.

Houston and Denver finished 1-2. The Broncos earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Texans got the No. 5 seed.

___

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer