WR Davante Adams returns from injury with confidence the LA Rams will make a playoff run

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Davante Adams didn’t work his way back from a late-season hamstring injury and a knee injury just to make one playoff appearance for the Los Angeles Rams.

The star receiver with a long playoff history —- but not a recent history — is confident the fifth-seeded Rams (12-5) will play more than just one postseason game this winter.

“I was just talking about this with a couple of the guys — you have to forgive me if we’re not cheesing ear to ear after the first win,” Adams said Tuesday. “Obviously, we’ve got to go out there and play the right type of ball to be in that position. But we’ve got bigger goals in mind than to just survive the first round of the playoffs. I think everybody is going to have that mindset of being locked in the whole time and staying present in the moment so we can take care of business this week, and then you get ready for next week.”

Adams is ready to return from his three-game injury absence when the Rams visit the Carolina Panthers (8-9) on Saturday in the wild-card round. The game will be Adams’ first postseason appearance since January 2022, when the Packers lost to San Francisco in the final game of his successful eight-year tenure in Green Bay.

Adams didn’t make the postseason in the ensuing three years with Las Vegas or the New York Jets, but he is eager to play in his 12th postseason game when he suits up for the Rams, who are among the favorites for Super Bowl contention as the NFL postseason begins.

Adams played a major part in the success of the NFL’s most productive offense, leading the league with 14 touchdown receptions in 14 games while catching 60 passes for 789 yards.

His yardage and receptions totals ended up being his lowest in a decade because he got hurt during the Rams’ 41-34 comeback win over Detroit on Dec. 14, sidelining him for the final three games of the regular season. Adams injured his hamstring while running a long route, and he revealed Tuesday that he also discovered a knee injury after the game.

Adams, who turned 33 on Christmas Eve, has been through a range of emotions in the weeks since his injuries — particularly when the Rams lost their first two games in his absence, knocking them out of the No. 1 seed in the NFC bracket.

“I was just talking about this with Q the other day,” Adams said in reference to Rams safety Quentin Lake, who is also returning from a lengthy absence following elbow surgery. “That’s one of the things that I have never really figured out, is how to manage (injury recovery). The first few days is always feeling sorry for yourself, and then you realize, especially me being in the position I’m in, guys are looking at me for leadership and direction still, in the midst of me battling with injuries. I’ve still got to be there for them, be strong for the team.”

Adams is all but certain to play Saturday, and he doesn’t think his partnership with Matthew Stafford will lose any of its potency. The receiver and quarterback didn’t get to work together in training camp because of Stafford’s balky back, but they found a groove almost immediately — particularly around the goal line, with Adams catching 11 TD passes in a six-game stretch of October and November.

Adams and the Packers lost four NFC championship games during his eight years in Green Bay, so he is well aware that his chance to finally play in a Super Bowl could hang in the balance this month. Adams semi-jokingly said earlier this season that he will retire when Stafford retires, but the veteran still realizes how much has to go right for the Rams to get the career-capping opportunity he craves.

“It makes you more grateful to be in a situation like this where you can have a chance at it and play meaningful football at this point in the year,” Adams said.

Notes: LG Kevin Dotson is still hoping to return from his sprained ankle, but he wasn’t listed as a theoretical participant in practice Tuesday. … Rookie TE Terrance Ferguson was also listed as not practicing, but the Rams remain hopeful he’ll play.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer