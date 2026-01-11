IU Indianapolis visits Milwaukee on 7-game road skid

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-14, 0-7 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-10, 3-3 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -9.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis will look to end its seven-game road skid when the Jaguars face Milwaukee.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 at home. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon League in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Faizon Fields leads the Panthers with 6.1 boards.

The Jaguars are 0-7 in Horizon League play. IU Indianapolis allows 90.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.1 points per game.

Milwaukee scores 77.4 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 90.1 IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis averages 5.6 more points per game (85.0) than Milwaukee allows to opponents (79.4).

The Panthers and Jaguars square off Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Dorceus is averaging 5.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Panthers. Danilo Jovanovich is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the last 10 games.

Kyler D’Augustino is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Jaguars. Jaxon Edwards is averaging 10.4 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 79.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press