Maye throws late TD pass and Patriots’ defense roughs up Herbert, Chargers in 16-3 playoff win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Drake Maye threw a touchdown pass to Hunter Henry in the fourth quarter, and New England’s defense roughed up Justin Herbert as the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 in an AFC wild-card playoff game on Sunday night.

Andy Borregales kicked three field goals for the Patriots, who won a playoff game for the first time since their Super Bowl victory to cap the 2018 season. They’ll host the winner of Monday night’s game between Pittsburgh and Houston in the divisional round.

In his first career playoff game, Maye completed 17 of 29 passes for 268 yards and ran for a team-high 66 yards. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble, but the Chargers couldn’t capitalize on those turnovers.

New England held the Chargers to 207 yards of offense and sacked Herbert six times, with one of those resulting in a lost fumble that set up the Patriots’ TD.

This is the second straight season the Chargers have lost in the wild-card round. Herbert finished 19 of 31 for 159 yards and was his team’s leading rusher with 57 yards as he fell to 0-3 in the playoffs.

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer