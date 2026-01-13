Pacific visits Santa Clara after Gavalyugov’s 37-point showing

Pacific Tigers (12-7, 3-3 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-5, 5-1 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Pacific after Aleksandar Gavalyugov scored 37 points in Santa Clara’s 103-72 win against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Broncos have gone 9-0 in home games. Santa Clara averages 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 3-3 against WCC opponents. Pacific is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Santa Clara scores 83.3 points, 14.6 more per game than the 68.7 Pacific allows. Pacific averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Santa Clara gives up.

The Broncos and Tigers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Hammond is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.3 points for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Wainwright is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.7 points. Elias Ralph is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 84.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

