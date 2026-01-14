Chargers fire offensive coordinator Greg Roman and offensive line coach Mike Devlin

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman and offensive line coach Mike Devlin on Tuesday, two days after the team lost 16-3 to the New England Patriots in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Roman spent two seasons as the Chargers’ OC after previously holding the position with the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles posted back-to-back 11-6 seasons but lost its playoff opener each time, scoring a total of 15 points in the two games.

After Sunday night’s game, coach Jim Harbaugh was asked if Roman was the right person to be calling plays and declined to give Roman a vote of confidence.

“Right now I don’t have the answers,” he said. “We’re going to look at that, at everything. It really falls on me that we weren’t at our best tonight. I don’t have the answers. I wish I did.”

Devlin followed a seven-year career as an offensive lineman for Buffalo and Arizona as an offensive line coach for the Cardinals, Jets, Texans and Ravens before spending the last two seasons with the Cardinals.

Los Angeles lost both of its starting offensive tackles to season-ending injuries, and Chargers quarterbacks were sacked 60 times — second-worst in the NFL — in 2025. Justin Herbert was brought down six times on Sunday night.

The Chargers haven’t won a postseason game since 2018. Herbert is 0-3 in the playoffs for his career.

