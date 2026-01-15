Fred Warner returns to practice, eyes potential playoff comeback for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When Fred Warner first went down with a dislocated and broken ankle in Week 6, the diagnosis was he would miss the rest of the season for the San Francisco 49ers.

An aggressive rehabilitation and surprising playoff run now have a return this season as a distinct possibility.

Warner resumed practice this week for first time since getting hurt on Oct. 12 and the four-time All-Pro linebacker is itching to get back on the field as soon as possible.

While coach Kyle Shanahan said after announcing that the team opened up Warner’s practice window that the target date was the NFC championship game on Jan. 25, Warner didn’t rule out the possibility that he could play on Saturday night when the 49ers (13-5) visit the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) in the divisional round.

“We’re taking it day by day,” Warner said Wednesday. “I think they said last week they weren’t going to open my window and then my window is now open. So we’re just taking it day by day.”

Warner participated in a walk-through on Tuesday and had his first practice Wednesday since the injury.

None of that seemed realistic when he first got hurt. But the doctors first mentioned the possibility of a return a few weeks after his surgery and Warner has been working as hard as possible to make that a reality.

“When all this happened, I didn’t really think about the possibility of returning in season,” he said. “But the way things progressed, and being able to have this opportunity to be back with my teammates, and have a chance at helping them win this weekend, and so on and so forth, that’s my only goal moving forward.”

Warner said there are still more steps he needs to clear before doctors will allow him to play and said he won’t play if it puts him at an added risk of injury.

Warner credited the doctors, the training staff and his wife, Sydney, who just gave birth to the couple’s second child earlier this month after helping Warner get through the early days after surgery when he could only move around on a scooter.

“It truly did take an army to help me get to this point,” he said.

The 49ers have made it this far despite losing their top two defensive players to injuries early in the season, with defensive end Nick Bosa going down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 and Warner getting hurt in Week 6.

Warner’s return to practice has provided a lift for the Niners as they prepare for the Seahawks.

“Whether Fred takes the field in these playoffs or not, that’s motivation,” Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams said. “Having him near, just having his face in this locker room, it’s motivation. It helps everybody.”

Warner had been a first-team All-Pro three straight seasons from 2022-24 and made the squad in 2020. His 947 tackles are the second most for the team, behind Patrick Willis’ 950, as far as records go back to 2000.

Warner had missed only one game in his eight-year career before this injury, sitting out in 2021 with a hamstring injury. He played most of last season with a broken bone in his ankle and still earned All-Pro honors.

“Fred’s the ultimate energy giver, so just having him out there is awesome,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said Wednesday. “Yesterday was a little bit more tempo down, but today obviously with higher tempo it’ll be fun to get him out there and see him running around.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer