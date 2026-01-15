Panthers visit the Hurricanes after Greer’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (24-18-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (28-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Carolina Hurricanes after A.J. Greer scored two goals in the Panthers’ 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Carolina has gone 16-8-1 in home games and 28-15-4 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 15-5-2 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Florida has a 10-9-0 record in road games and a 24-18-3 record overall. The Panthers are eighth in NHL play serving 10.5 penalty minutes per game.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 12 goals and 23 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 23 goals and 23 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has scored five goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 5.7 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press