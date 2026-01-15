Chargers plan extensive search for offensive coordinator who can help them get elusive playoff win

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are treating their search for a offensive coordinator as a chance to renovate.

“It’s a build, it’s a process. You’re always evolving,” general manager Joe Hortiz said Thursday. “Really, it’s like a house, you know. You got a nice house, you got a nice structure, and that’s what we have here, but we’re going to keep renovating every room.”

Coach Jim Harbaugh and Hortiz said the Chargers will consider a wide variety of candidates and are not married to a certain scheme or system to replace offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was fired Tuesday.

The same approach would apply should in-demand defensive coordinator Jesse Minter leave to fill one of the head coaching vacancies around the NFL.

The willingness to change wasn’t a given since Harbaugh had largely tied his coaching success to the kind of smash-mouth offense identified with his mentor at Michigan, Bo Schembechler. Roman had been Harbaugh’s only offensive coordinator in two NFL head coaching stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Chargers until the dire showing in a 16-3 AFC wild-card playoff loss to the New England Patriots prompted a change.

Roman was able to help the Chargers finish 11-6 and reach the postseason for the second straight year despite losing both starting offensive tackles to injuries. But quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked six times and hit 11 times by the Patriots after being hit plenty throughout the regular season, and the Chargers finished with just 207 total yards.

“The NFL is unforgiving, it’s unfair, it’s hard,” Harbaugh said. “That’s the nature of the business. But what we feel like is a direction that’s going to make us better, then we’re always striving for that, whether that’s with players, coaches, myself included. It’s a results-oriented business.”

The need to maximize Herbert’s ability and get a breakthrough playoff win will be driving factors in the search for a replacement, though the quarterback will not be involved in the process. Harbaugh, Hortiz and assistant general manager Chad Alexander are conducting interviews.

Herbert is 0-3 in the playoffs, including blowing a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 2022 season, throwing four interceptions against the Houston Texans after the 2024 season, and failing to help the offense score a touchdown on Sunday.

Harbaugh and Hortiz both expressed confidence Herbert can break through as long as the right supporting pieces and structure are in place.

“Justin’s talent, Justin’s ability, you know, I have no questions about that. Winner all the way,” Harbaugh said. “It’s our responsibility to get up to his level, and we’re continually striving to do that.”

Harbaugh did say whichever person replaces Roman would have significant autonomy, frequently referring to his desire to find “a head coach of the offense,” as long as that person can get the most out of Herbert.

There is no timeline to make a hire, though the looming possibility of Minter’s exit could add to the urgency.

In two seasons under Minter, the Chargers defense has twice finished in the top nine in points allowed, giving up a league-low 17.7 points per game in 2024. They ranked fifth in total yards allowed (285.2) and passing yards allowed (179.9), and eighth in rushing yards allowed (105.4) this past season.

“It’s really not so much a question of ‘if.’ We’ve known that. It’s a question of ‘when,’ the product that Jesse has established as the head coach of the defense, that’s so good that we know it’s a matter of ‘when.’ So (we’re) prepared for that,” Harbaugh said.

In addition to offensive coordinator and offensive line coach openings, as assistant Mike Devlin was also fired on Tuesday, linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman is leaving the Chargers to spend more time with his son, who is a touted high school basketball recruit.

