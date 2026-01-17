Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons face the Milwaukee Panthers on 3-game win streak

Milwaukee Panthers (8-11, 4-4 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-8, 5-3 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Milwaukee.

The Mastodons have gone 8-1 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 4-4 in Horizon League play. Milwaukee is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne scores 80.1 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 79.3 Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 77.4 points per game, 0.8 more than the 76.6 Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents.

The Mastodons and Panthers face off Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Hadnot II is averaging 19.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mastodons. Maximus Nelson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Dorceus is averaging 5.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Panthers. Josh Dixon is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press