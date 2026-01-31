Skip to main content
Northern Iowa plays Drake on 3-game road skid

By AP News

Northern Iowa Panthers (10-10, 6-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (6-14, 5-5 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa will try to stop its three-game road skid when the Panthers visit Drake.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-7 in home games. Drake is fourth in the MVC scoring 71.5 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Panthers are 6-4 in conference matchups. Northern Iowa ranks second in the MVC shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Drake’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Drake has given up to its opponents (43.8%).

The Bulldogs and Panthers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbie Aalsma is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.9 points. Anna Becker is shooting 52.1% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jenna Twedt is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.1 points. Ryley Goebel is shooting 62.5% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

