The 49ers promote team president Al Guido to role of chief executive officer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco 49ers team president Al Guido is being promoted to chief executive officer of the franchise.

The 49ers announced the move on Monday at the start of the week that the team is hosting its second Super Bowl. Team owner Jed York had also previously served as the team’s CEO before Guido took over.

York will still remain heavily involved as owner of the team with Guido, general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan all reporting directly to York.

“Al has been an exceptional leader for this organization for more than a decade,” York said. “His vision, partnership and steady leadership have positioned the 49ers for success today and well into the future. The evolution of his role reflects how essential he has been to this organization and our confidence about what’s ahead.”

Guido had been promoted to team president 10 years ago after serving as chief operating office for the Niners from 2014-16. Guido has been heavily involved in bringing major events to the team’s home at Levi’s Stadium. The venue hosted the College Football Playoff championship in January 2019 and will become the first stadium to host the Super Bowl and the World Cup in the same year.

“This has always been a team effort,” Guido said. “I am grateful for the trust Jed and the York family have shown in me, and proud of the staff I get to work alongside every day. The focus remains on winning — on the field and across the organization — and that standard will continue to guide our work.”

Guido also serves as chairman and CEO of Elevate, a full-service consulting firm supporting high-performing organizations in sports and beyond.

