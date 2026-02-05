Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold says oblique feels ‘really good’ ahead of Super Bowl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Sam Darnold has played through an oblique injury during each of the Seattle Seahawks’ two playoff wins and he doesn’t expect it to affect him in the Super Bowl on Sunday, either.

Ahead of Wednesday’s practice, Darnold said he still feels “really good,” just as he did before the Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in the NFC championship game.

“Definitely the time off has helped a little bit,” Darnold said. “I’m always just going to take it one step at a time, do my rehab and do everything I need to do to make sure it feels great going into practice and going into the game, obviously on Sunday. It feels great.”

After his second straight Pro Bowl season, Darnold has excelled in the playoffs. In two playoff games, Darnold has completed 37 of 53 passes for 470 yards and thrown four touchdown passes with no interceptions.

Coach Mike Macdonald said Darnold has gradually increased how many passes he has thrown in practice after being restricted earlier in the Seahawks’ playoff run. Darnold was limited in practices last week in Seattle before the team flew to San Jose in advance of the game against the New England Patriots.

“He’s in a great spot,” Macdonald said. “I know he’s really confident. We’ll see how today plays out. I’m not entirely sure how many throws or what percentage of throws.”

