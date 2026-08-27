Seahawks give 3-time Pro Bowl DT Leonard Williams a $90 million, 3-year extension, AP source says

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Leonard Williams and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed on a three-year, $90 million contract extension that includes $56 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the extension.

The 32-year-old Williams was a second-team AP All-Pro last season when he helped the Seahawks win the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.

Williams has 22 sacks in 2 1/2 seasons with Seattle and 61 1/2 in an 11-year career spent with the Seahawks, Giants and Jets.

Williams signed a three-year, $64.5 million deal with Seattle in 2024, after the Giants traded him to the Seahawks in October 2023. He was set to become a free agent in 2027.

During training camp earlier this month, Williams said joining the Seahawks “lit a fire within me.”

“It just restored all my energy and love for the game. Just being in a new environment in general changed my perspective. When Mike (coach Mike Macdonald) got hired, it even heightened it because of his principles and things that he has brought to the team. His first year was my first year under contract as well, and I think we were able to build a defense together and be a big part of it,” he said.

Williams was the No. 6 pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the Jets out of USC. He had seven sacks during the regular season last year and another in the playoffs.

In 2024, he returned an interception 92 yards for a touchdown in addition to getting 11 sacks.

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By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer