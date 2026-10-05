Jim Harbaugh backs Mike McDaniel amid Chargers’ struggles on offense during 0-4 start

SEATTLE (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-4 and searching for answers. Jim Harbaugh insists making a change at offensive coordinator isn’t one of them.

Mike McDaniel’s offense struggled again as Justin Herbert threw two more interceptions for six on the season and was sacked four times in the Chargers’ 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

There were high expectations entering the season, but there has been little execution so far in McDaniel’s system as the most vocal fans and even some former Chargers are frustrated and calling for Harbaugh to make a move.

“No, his job is not in jeopardy,” Harbaugh said of McDaniel. “He’s a skilled coach and we’re going to keep growing.”

It was another tough day for Herbert, whose 12 times being sacked ties him for second most in the NFL. But he and the offense did show some signs of life in the second half.

After heading into halftime down 13-3 with only 92 net yards of offense and two interceptions by Herbert, the Chargers put up 209 total yards and a pair of touchdowns. One came on a 9-yard pass from Herbert to Kimani Vidal with 4:58 left in the third quarter. The other was a 2-yard run by Omarion Hampton with 7:52 to go.

Herbert, who completed just five passes for 36 yards in the first half, finished 19 of 31 for 189 yards.

The Chargers had a chance to tie it on the final drive, but Herbert lost a fumble when he was sacked by Uchenna Nwosu at Los Angeles’ 20-yard line to seal the win for the Seahawks. It was one of two lost fumbles by the Chargers.

“I think there were a lot of good things in the second half,” Herbert said. “I appreciated the battle and the fight from everyone, and being able to string out some of those long drives is really important for us and hopefully that’s something we can build off of.

The fact remains though, Herbert is off to one of the worst starts of his career. Herbert’s completion percentage (59.7) and passer rating (70.6) are far below his career averages. He threw a pick on the Chargers’ first play from scrimmage on Sunday, then threw another near the end of the second quarter.

When asked if he was comfortable operating in McDaniel’s new system, Herbert continued to praise his maligned coordinator.

“I think (McDaniel) is the greatest and I want to make him proud and do everything I can to pick up the offense and do exactly what he asks,” Herbert said. “But I think we’ve just got to go make plays. I’ve got to make plays out there and haven’t done that, but I know we’ll get it next time.”

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By SHANE LANTZ

Associated Press