Tutu Atwell returns to Rams to chase another Super Bowl ring after he thought their book was closed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tutu Atwell’s NFL career is a monument to the importance of remaining a mature professional even when your job gets you down.

The speedy receiver and former second-round pick spent his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, but he struggled to get on the field for long stretches of that half-decade. Even after LA re-signed him to a $10 million deal last season, he got only 187 snaps and 15 targets all year.

Atwell and the Rams appeared to have a mutually beneficial breakup last spring when he signed with the Miami Dolphins. Atwell could finally get significant playing time, and coach Sean McVay would no longer have to explain to the media why Atwell wasn’t playing more.

Several months later, an improbable trade has brought Atwell back to the West Coast.

“I was shocked myself,” Atwell said. “I got a phone call. Sean told me, ‘Welcome back.’ We’re coming back to get me.”

Lacking a clear No. 3 receiver out of training camp, the Rams sent running back Jarquez Hunter to the Dolphins for Atwell shortly before final roster cutdowns.

Although Atwell barely played last year, the Rams were willing and eager to reacquire a veteran wideout who knows their offense intimately — and one who never complained when things weren’t going his way — as they begin another run at the Super Bowl.

Atwell is thrilled to write another chapter in a book that appeared to be shut.

“Nah, man, it don’t feel like I was gone,” Atwell said. “I’m back with my brothers, man. I just feel great and feel awesome just to be back here and with these great players and guys. I’m just excited.”

The only change is his uniform number: Safety Kam Kinchens claimed the No. 5 jersey after Atwell left, so Tutu — ever the team player — chose No. 8.

That professionalism is “very important, man,” Atwell said.

“I just take it one day at a time — you know, do what I do and what I can control,” Atwell added. “At the end of the day, Sean has always got a plan, whether it’s for me or the team or whatever it is. You know he’s going to put us in the right position to play good and execute the play.

“Overall, when my number’s called, I just make the best of that moment.”

Atwell had 105 catches for 1,535 yards and five touchdowns in his first five seasons with the Rams. He won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie, although he didn’t catch a pass and never got up to speed in McVay’s offense before getting injured at midseason.

He overcame that first impression and became a contributor, starting 23 games and producing at a steady clip over the next three seasons. He also never received more than 67 targets in a season, and he hasn’t become a special teams contributor after he returned kicks as a rookie.

But unlike many players in similar situations over the years, Atwell never publicly demanded more playing time or clashed with his coaches. He attributes that patience to his parents and a we-not-me attitude instilled in him from childhood.

The Rams’ receiver room now is almost exactly the same as last year, with sixth-round pick CJ Daniels the only addition. Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith all got more snaps last season than Atwell, who missed an early season stretch due to injury.

But none of the incumbents has shown the big-play capabilities of Atwell, who made the longest reception in the NFL last season when he hauled in Matthew Stafford’s 88-yard TD pass to beat the Indianapolis Colts.

Atwell said the Rams’ playbook is “all muscle memory” to him at this point: “I know all the plays. They added a couple little nips to it, but it’s the same thing, just different names.”

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AP freelancer Dan Greenspan contributed to this report.

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By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer