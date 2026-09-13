Rams star Myles Garrett will have knee surgery, expected to miss 4 games, AP source says

Myles Garrett is expected to miss at least four games because of a knee injury that requires arthroscopic surgery, a person with knowledge of the Los Angeles Rams star edge rusher’s status told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the severity of the injury, said the Rams will place Garrett on injured reserve. The two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year was ineffective in the Rams’ 27-7 loss to San Francisco in Australia on Thursday night.

Garrett will be eligible to return in Week 6.

The Rams sent edge rusher Jared Verse and three draft picks, including a first-rounder in 2027, to Cleveland to get Garrett in the summer. Three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald then returned from a two-year absence to rejoin the Rams, but he didn’t play in the season opener.

Garrett missed a lot of practice time in training camp because of his knee injury.

The Ringer first reported Garrett’s status.

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By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer