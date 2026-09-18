Brock Bowers doubtful versus the Chargers as Raiders weigh a game-day decision

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Brock Bowers is doubtful because of a knee injury and will be a game-day decision when the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but coach Klint Kubiak expressed optimism that his star tight end was close to returning.

Kubiak said Friday he was hopeful Bowers would be back for the Sept. 27 game at New Orleans. Bowers did not play in last Sunday’s 27-13 victory over Miami after undergoing knee surgery earlier in the week.

Cornerback Darien Porter will not play because of a foot injury he sustained in the game against the Dolphins.

Third-team quarterback Aidan O’Connell has not practiced since Thursday because of a family matter and likely won’t be with the team in Los Angeles.

Michael Mayer probably will take on a larger role again without Bowers. Mayer caught six passes for 32 yards against the Dolphins.

Bowers had knee surgery last week to repair his meniscus, a person with knowledge of the procedure told The Associated Press shortly afterward. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the procedure hadn’t been announced.

Bowers was dogged by a knee injury last season that drastically cut into his production. He caught 64 receptions for 680 yards, though he scored seven touchdowns.

In 2024, Bowers put together the greatest rookie season for a tight end in league history after he was drafted 13th overall out of Georgia. His 1,194 yards receiving broke Hall of Famer Mike Ditka’s 63-year-old record for a rookie tight end, and Bowers’ 112 receptions set the standard for any first-year receiver.

The Raiders have a decision about how to fill Porter’s spot. Hezekiah Masses, drafted in the fifth round this year, took Porter’s place against the Dolphins and was immediately targeted by quarterback Malik Willis. But Masses held firm and even recorded a pass breakup.

He or Jermod McCoy, taken in the fourth round this year, will get the start and they could share playing time. McCoy was considered a first-round pick before an ACL injury wiped out his final season at Tennessee and caused him to fall in the draft. The Raiders traded up to get McCoy.

“We have two guys that are ready to go,” Kubiak said.

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By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer